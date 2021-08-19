Where to receive COVID-19 antibody treatments across Tampa Bay

Health experts say monoclonal antibody treatments are effective in easing COVID-19 symptoms but are most effective within the first few days of diagnosis.

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is putting the state's efforts into offering people a treatment that will help fight the virus.

The governor announced several monoclonal antibody treatment sites would be opening in different parts of Florida.

Dr. Kami Kim, division director of Infectious Diseases & International Medicine at USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, says it neutralizes the virus and works to shorten the duration of symptoms and avoid hospitalization.

Right now, monoclonal antibody treatment is still under Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

Here's where you can receive the treatment around Tampa Bay:

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park, 8008 E. Chelsea St., will have a site that will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. It will have the capacity to serve more than 300 patients per day.

Pasco County

The Fasano Center, 11611 Denton Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The site will be able to administer up to 300 treatments a day at no cost to the patient and without a referral from a doctor.

Pinellas County