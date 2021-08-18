Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot around the Tampa Bay area

Right now, only Americans at high risk of COVID-19 are eligible for the third vaccination.

TAMPA, Fla. — On Aug. 18, U.S. health officials recommended that all Americans receive a COVID-19 booster shot to better protect themselves against the surging delta variant.

The plan, as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. This means the shots could begin for everyone the week of Sept. 20.

Right now, only Americans at high risk of COVID-19 are allowed to get the third vaccination. This includes transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients whose immunity wanes over time and may not have gotten enough protection to begin with.

Technically, the people who are able to get a third vaccination right now are not getting a "booster."

If you fall into this category, here's where you can book your third COVID-19 vaccine shot in the Tampa Bay area.

Those who still need to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can also book appointments at these retail pharmacies or at any county or state-run vaccination site.