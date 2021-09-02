In addition to county health departments, vaccines are set to be distributed by Publix, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores

TAMPA, Fla — As COVID-19 vaccine shipments continue to arrive in Florida, the state is expanding distribution efforts to reach more people.

The rollout got off to a rocky start, leaving some people confused as to where you can go to sign up for an appointment.

Currently, the only people eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida are healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older. If you fall into one of these categories, here's where you can book an appointment.

County health departments

A statewide pre-registration appointment website for vaccines is now live at myvaccine.fl.gov. However, at this time, not every county is participating.

We break down what each county in the Tampa Bay area is doing to distribute vaccines here.

Publix

Gov. DeSantis announced on Feb.9 that almost 600 Publix stores spanning 41 counties in Florida will offer the COVID-19 vaccine, including every county in the Tampa Bay area.

Publix vaccine appointments can only be made online, not by calling the store or going in person.

More information booking and appointment availability can be found here.

Walmart and Sam's Club

Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies will begin administering 25,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 12 at 199 stores across 34 counties.

They are putting an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities, hoping to fill in the areas not covered by Publix.

You can find which Walmart pharmacies are administering the vaccine here and the list of Sam's Club pharmacies here.

You do not have to be a Sam's Club member to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine.

Winn-Dixie

The grocery store chain has not yet announced which stores in which counties will be offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Winn-Dixie's parent company Southeastern Grocers, Inc. has said that 8,100 Moderna vaccines will be available to eligible candidates for free starting Thursday, Feb. 11.

When appointments do become available at Winn-Dixie, you can book them here.

Publix, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie are all offering the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The program is a collaboration between the federal government, states, and pharmacy partners to increase access to COVID-19 vaccination across the United States. It's part of the governments strategy to expand access to the vaccine and will be implemented incrementally based on the available vaccine supply.