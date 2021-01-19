How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix

Appointments will be made available online for participating Publix stores.

The coronavirus vaccine pilot program with Publix continues to expand as Florida receives more vaccine doses.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at select Publix stores in 15 different counties throughout the state, but the appointments fill up quickly.

With appointment booking systems differing from county-to-county, it can be confusing to know where to go. Here's how you can book a coronavirus vaccine appointment at your local Publix:

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 20 after 6 a.m., those eligible to receive the vaccine can log onto the Publix COVID-19 website to book an appointment for as early as Thursday, Jan. 21.

Publix coronavirus vaccine appointments can only be scheduled online and cannot be made over the phone.

Right now, the only eligible vaccine candidates are healthcare personnel with direct patient contact, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and people age 65 and older.

Martin, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties were recently added to the list of 15 Florida counties currently distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed that more counties are likely to be added as the vaccine rollout continues. You can visit Publix COVID-19 website to see if your county is on the list.