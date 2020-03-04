We answered 76 frequently asked questions about COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — 10News is committed to bringing you the most up-to-date coronavirus information while focusing on facts instead of fear. We've included resources that offer context on our website. You can also download our free 10News app for instant alerts about changes to executive orders, curfews and school hours. We're even sending recaps of the most important information in our daily email newsletter.
Well, there’s more than just one. The World Health Organization explains this coronavirus is part of a large family of contagious diseases. The common cold is a close relative. So is SARS.
COVID-19 is a brand-new strain that was first discovered in December 2019.
2. Where did COVID-19 come from?
This particular coronavirus is believed to have its origins in bats. The epicenter of the outbreak appears to have been in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. According to the CDC, it appears early patients had some link to a large seafood and live animal market in that region -- suggesting it may have initially spread from an animal to a person.
3. Why is the coronavirus called COVID-19?
The answer is simple. It’s just more accurate. According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are several different kinds of coronaviruses, and COVID-19 is actually an acronym, of sorts.
“CO” – Corona
“VI” – virus
“D” – disease
“19” – The virus was first discovered in late 2019.
4. Is coronavirus deadly?
Sadly, it can be. Again, the people who have died from COVID-19 are, in large part, much older. And that’s the reason why Florida Governor Ron DeSantis temporarily restricted visits to people in nursing homes.
Chapter 2
How does it spread?
5. How does the coronavirus spread?
Coughing and sneezing are the most common ways the coronavirus spreads from person to person, according to the CDC. That’s why the government is urging all Americans to practice “social distancing” – trying to stay six feet away from other people by avoiding crowds of more than 10.
6. Can pets spread coronavirus? The CDC says there are no reports of any pets getting or spreading the virus, but it’s not entirely impossible either. So, it’s best to wash your hands after touching someone’s dog or cat.
7. Can I be around pets if I have coronavirus?
Unfortunately, the CDC recommends staying away from pets just like you stay away from your loved ones – as much as possible. The reason is they don’t know enough about COVID-19 to say for sure that it’s safe.
8. Can someone spread coronavirus without being sick?
Yes. The CDC says people carrying the virus can start infecting others two weeks before they start feeling sick. With the flu, it’s around two days.
9. Can coronavirus spread through food?
Scientists don't think so. In fact, the CDC says there’s “Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”
But – it’s important to wash your hands before you eat.
10. Can you get coronavirus from a package shipped from China?
The CDC says, based on the study of similar viruses, “there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks.”
11. What is community spread?
That's when people are becoming infected with the virus in a particular area. Some of them aren't sure exactly where they became infected.
12. Why is the quarantine period 14 days long?
The incubation period for this particular virus ranges from 2 to 14 days. So, people are released from quarantine after two weeks when they haven't developed COVID-19 during the incubation period and are therefore "not considered a risk" for spreading the virus to others, according to the CDC.
13. Is the virus still contagious after someone dies?
Yes. The virus particles on somebody's skin and in their body fluids stick around for hours after they pass away.
14. Are there after-effects from COVID-19?
It's tough to say exactly what the long-term impacts might be because the virus is so new. But, our colleagues at KGW say experts are taking educated guesses based on information from seasonal flu outbreaks and the SARS outbreak of 2003:
"People who were hospitalized in that outbreak (that is, people who got really sick and survived) experienced pulmonary fibrosis (scarring of the lung), which can make all future respiratory infections more dangerous. Any virus or bacteria that infects the lungs will damage the lungs."
15. For people who recover from COVID-19: How long can it take?
In mild cases, doctors say it takes an average of two weeks to get better. In more serious cases, it can take six weeks to fully recover. In some instances, people have gotten better and then become very sick around 10 days in.
Chapter 3
Symptoms
16. What are the symptoms of the coronavirus?
Fever, cough and shortness of breath – The CDC says that’s what you need to look out for.
Those symptoms can range from mild to severe – and can easily be confused with the flu – so here’s a helpful chart that breaks it all down:
KSDK
17. Is there a way to check my symptoms online?
Yes, the CDC actually created a Coronavirus Self-Checker to help you make decisions about whether to seek medical care. It's important to note: The system isn't designed to diagnose COVID-19 or tell you how to treat it.
But, it might help you decide if you should go to a doctor and ask about being tested. Regardless of what the checker tells you: If you have any conditions that seem life-threatening, call 911.
18. Are children's symptoms different than adults?
No. While children have typically shown milder symptoms, they are similar to those in adults and are usually cold-like symptoms like fevers, runny noses and coughing.
19. What are some emergency warning signs for when to get immediate medical attention by calling 911?
This isn't a full list, so please call for help if you believe you need urgent care. But, some emergency warning signs include trouble breathing, persistent pain or chest pressure, confusion or bluish lips or face coloration.
20. Who is at a higher risk of developing severe illness from this coronavirus?
The CDC lists the following types of people:
People aged 65 years and older
People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including:
People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
People who have serious heart conditions
People who are immunocompromised
Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications
People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] ≥40)
People with diabetes
People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis
People with liver disease
People who are pregnant should be monitored since they are known to be at risk with severe viral illness, however, to date data on COVID-19 has not shown increased risk.
Chapter 4
Testing
21. Should I be tested for the coronavirus?
If you’re experiencing any of the symptoms above – yes, you should get tested.
The CDC says it’s best to call your doctor from home. That will help keep the virus from running rampant in doctors’ offices and emergency rooms across the country.
If your symptoms are severe or seem life-threatening in any way, call 911 immediately.
22. Can someone test negative for the coronavirus and later test positive?
It depends on when you get tested. According to the CDC, if someone tests negative in the “early stages of infection,” it’s possible there’s not enough of the virus in that person’s system to be detected yet.
If you test negative while you have symptoms, the CDC says it’s likely something other than COVID-19 is making you sick.
Chapter 5
How many cases are there?
23. How many COVID-19 cases are there in the U.S.?
The numbers are constantly being updated. Click here for the latest totals.
24. Why are we seeing a rise in cases, even though many of us are staying at home?
Simply put, there's more testing than there was before. More tests mean more confirmed cases. Experts believe many people who have the novel coronavirus don't get tested, and some don't even show symptoms.
Still, having more data from a growing number of tests will help medical professionals understand more about the size and scope of the outbreak, which should improve the response to the pandemic. So, don't let the numbers scare you. Continue to practice social distancing and avoid unnecessary trips.
It's estimated there are about 10 infected people for every one case found through testing. Because COVID-19 has an incubation period between 2 and 14 days, people who are isolating right now could have been exposed a while ago.
Chapter 6
Washing hands and cleaning
25. Are soap and water better than hand sanitizers?
Yes, handwashing is the best way to protect yourself from becoming sick. The CDC recommends washing your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, you can also use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
26. Does my soap have to be antibacterial?
Nope, regular soap is fine. Just wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds.
27. What cleaning products should I use to disinfect my home?
The CDC recommends cleaning and frequently disinfecting common household areas like tables, chairs, doorknobs and light switches. Click here for guidance on what products to use in what situations.
28. If my family is staying home, do we need to be cleaning everything?
Our sister-stationKGW got a great answer on this one: As long as everyone is staying put, it's OK to relax a little bit. Dr. Claire Wheeler, a public health specialist, said she would recommend a no-shoes policy in the house. And, it's probably a good idea to wipe down deliveries at your front door. Think of your entryway as a little "decontamination" area.
29. Should your housekeeper keep coming during the pandemic?
Our sister-station KGW spoke with experts who say they wouldn't recommend it. The station says leaving the house when the person arrives and staying away for 3-4 hours is a good idea if you absolutely need to have someone come in for something.
But, a housekeeper moves all over the house, touching pretty much everything, and this is a risk to the housekeeper as well as the homeowner. Even with gloves, there are risks. Let's say the housekeeper puts on gloves and gets to cleaning -- touches their face, wipes their nose, and keeps on cleaning, feeling safe because they're wearing gloves. Gloves get dirty just like hands do. And if the housekeeper is not infected, but the virus is in the home, now that person is at risk.
30. Does washing your clothes kill the virus?
Yes. To be safe, use hot water in your washing machine and stick your clothes in the dryer afterward. This should make sure any viral droplets dry out and can't affect you.
Chapter 7
Taking Precautions
31. Should people wear facemasks?
The CDC originally said no – unless a health care professional tells you to. However, the CDC recommends that people who have COVID-19 should wear facemasks to help protect others from getting infected.
However, the White House is now expected to suggest more Americans routinely wear some sort of face covering or cloth mask in public. That would mark a reversal of the previous guidance if that recommendation comes out.
32. Should children wear facemasks?
The guidance could soon change as the White House debates whether to recommend more people wear masks. But, right now, if your children are healthy, the CDC says there's no need for them to wear masks.
33. Why do I keep hearing about N-95 masks?
Not all masks are the same. The N-95 masks have filters, which can help protect the people wearing them from the virus.
In contrast, more traditional paper masks are being used as a way to prevent the wearers from infecting others. The paper ones won't necessarily stop you from getting infected from someone else.
34. Can you get the virus through vents in your apartment?
Technically, it's possible. But, right now, it appears to be unlikely. The virus doesn't seem to last that long in the air.
35. Does heat kill this coronavirus?
Hot baths and hand dryers are not effective ways to kill the virus. Soap and water are still your best options.
36. Can the coronavirus be spread through sex?
No, it's not a sexually transmitted disease.
37. Should pregnant women be concerned?
Dr. Rob Robsinon tells our colleagues at WCNC that women who are expecting should take similar precautions to ones they would during a cold or flu season.
Data about the effects on pregnant women and newborn babies is still limited because this is a new virus. But, Dr. Robuinson tells WCNC that pregnant women typically have respiratory systems that are more susceptible because pregnancy tends to "compromise one's immunity."
38. Are people who smoke or vape more likely to get sick from this coronavirus?
There's no confirmed link, but doctors believe there's every reason to think smokers are at a greater risk of developing more severe symptoms than non-smokers.
"In a nutshell, immune protection in the airways and lungs is compromised in smokers, with a marked increase in inflammation and less ability to prevent passage of particles into the lungs themselves. So -- now might be a good time to consider quitting whether one is a smoker or a vapor," Claire Wheeler, an assistant professor at PSU/OHSU's School of Public Health, told KGW.
39. Can I get the coronavirus through the mail?
Your risk of getting the coronavirus through the mail is very low. That's because coronaviruses typically have poor survivability on surfaces like packages shipped over a period of days at ambient temperatures. But, you can always wipe down your packages to be safe.
Chapter 8
Children
40. Can children get coronavirus?
Yes, but according to the CDC, adults make up the vast majority of all known cases. Older people and others with pre-existing medical conditions tend to experience more severe systems.
41. How do I protect my child from COVID-19?
Take the opportunity to teach your child the same concepts being recommended to adults about social distancing and good hygiene.
The CDC recommends you:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).
Launder items, including washable plush toys, as appropriate and in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely. Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.
42. Should my kids hang out with friends right now?
No, social distancing is key to limiting the spread of COVID-19. Kids should avoid in-person playdates and stay six feet away from others when they're out of the house. Experts recommend allowing your children to have supervised phone calls and video chats with their friends to help maintain social relationships while avoiding in-person contact.
43. Can the virus causing COVID-19 be spread through drinking water?
It hasn't been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatments used by municipal drinking water systems should be removing or inactivating the virus on their own.
44. Is it safe to go swimming in a pool?
The CDC says there's no evidence that this coronavirus is spread through pools, hot tubs, spas or water playgrounds. Regular pool water cleaning products should render the virus inactive in the water.
Chapter 9
Food and grocery shopping
45. Is it safe to go grocery shopping during the coronavirus outbreak?
Yes, but you should take precautions. Make sure to stay six feet away from other shoppers, and wipe down your cart before you use it. If you can't get your groceries delivered, consider going shopping at a time when the store has fewer people inside.
46. Is it safer for senior citizens to shop for groceries during senior hours or regular store hours?
If you have to go shop for groceries in person, instead of having them delivered, your best bet is to go out when the fewest number of people are in the supermarket. That doesn't necessarily mean to shop during "senior hours" that have been created at many stores. There could be a lot of people crowded together at once during such a time period. Best case scenario: Go in the morning when the stores are more likely to have recently been cleaned. If your store's senior hours are in the morning and it's not too packed, that would be ideal.
47. Should I be using reusable grocery bags?
Some places, including New Hampshire, have temporarily banned reusable bags. But, since coronavirus can live on plastic, too, there's not necessarily any reason to believe you're more likely to get it from one bag over the other.
Bottom line: Wash your reusable bags and dispose of your plastic or paper ones. No matter what you use, wipe down your groceries when you bring them home and wash your hands.
48. Should I buy fruits and vegetables?
Prior research from a different coronavirus suggested that virus could survive for multiple days on the surface of foods like lettuce and strawberries. So, make sure to rinse your fruits and veggies thoroughly with fresh water. You can also buy frozen fruit or vegetables as an alternative.
49. Is it safe to order from restaurants through delivery services like GrubHub and Doordash?
Yes, the food itself is most likely safe. Epidemiologist Stephen Morse of Columbia University tells our sister-station KGW that cooked foods aren't a concern unless somebody sneezes on your dinner. The fear is about your interaction with the delivery person. So, it's best if they can leave the food outside, and you can leave your tip outside or tip electronically. Then, wash your hands after handling the bags and food containers.
Chapter 10
Travel
50. Should I use public transportation?
You'll likely notice increased cleaning on public buses and other means of transportation. But, it's still best to stay home and avoid public transit if possible. If you have to take public transportation to care for a family member, buy groceries or get to work, try to stay six feet away from other passengers and carry hand sanitizer.
51. What's the risk of getting COVID-19 on an airplane?
"Because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes, most viruses and other germs do not spread easily," the CDC says. " Although the risk of infection on an airplane is low, try to avoid contact with sick passengers, avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol."
52. Should I go on a cruise?
The CDC is recommending all travelers avoid cruises for the time being. The virus, like many others, appears to spread fairly easily between people in close quarters -- which is a problem on a cruise ship.
Chapter 11
Outdoors
53. Will warm weather stop coronavirus? It’s possible, but the CDC isn’t sure just yet. The cold and flu tend to become a lot more common in the winter months – and it’s not impossible that warmer temperatures would slow the spread – but the researchers don’t have enough information to say that with certainty.
54. Do mosquitoes or ticks spread the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Probably not. Right now, the CDC has no data that would suggest this particular virus or any similar coronaviruses are spread by ticks or mosquitoes. It's mainly spread from person-to-person.
55. Should I keep my windows to the outside closed?
Experts believe the novel coronavirus is primarily transmitted through person-to-person contact. So, it's probably safe to have your windows open and enjoy some fresh air. It might be good for your mental health, too. However, some health care sites are closing windows -- just in case.
Chapter 12
Blood
56. Can I donate blood?
Yes, blood donations are really needed right now, especially as hospital beds fill up. Blood centers are still open, although they're abiding by social distancing guidelines and CDC recommendations. If you are healthy and able, call your local blood bank and make an appointment in advance.
57. Are people with type O blood better able to ward off the virus?
Not necessarily. Our colleagues at KGW said this question stemmed from a study in Wuhan, China. Scientists found though there was a higher number of people with type O blood, fewer of them contracted the virus compared with other blood types. The scientific community agrees, on the whole, the study -- for now -- is just a one-off and should be replicated among a larger population. Don't take the findings to mean those with type O blood are immune or are less likely to get COVID-19.
58. Can a blood test tell if I already had the virus?
Looking for antibodies in the blood could tell you if someone was immune. Right now, work is underway on an antibody test for this coronavirus. It will be ready eventually. But even when it is, it could still be a while before we know how long a person's immunity might last.
Chapter 13
Medication
59. People are saying many of those who have died had ibuprofen/Advil in their systems and not to take it: Is that true?
Right now, there's no significant link between ibuprofen and how severe COVID-19 can be. The World Health Organization recommends using either Tylenol or ibuprofen but perhaps going with Tylenol first.
Chapter 14
Personal finances
60. Was the federal tax return deadline extended?
Yes, the federal filing and payment deadline is now July 15, 2020. And, you can still file for an extension beyond that.
61. Will I get a stimulus check if I'm on Social Security?
Yes. There was some confusion because the Treasury Department had been saying you'd need to file a simplified tax document to be eligible. But, that's not the case anymore. If you're getting Social Security, Medicaid benefits or even disability payments, you're still eligible.
62. How do I know if I’ll get a stimulus check? If you make up to $75,000 as an individual or up to $150,000 as a married couple, you’ll most likely get $1,200 or $2,400 respectively. Every $100 above those amounts will decrease the stimulus payment by $5. Individuals making more than $99,900 and married couples making more than $198,000 won’t get anything.
63. Where will the stimulus money go? Straight into your bank account. That’s if you have a 2018 or 2019 tax return on file with the IRS. Your money will be deposited into the bank account on file. If you don’t have a bank account on record, you could be issued a paper check. There are some anticipated workarounds—the IRS said over the next few weeks the Treasury will be building a web portal so people can upload their banking information for quicker deposits.
64. Do I have to pay this stimulus money back next year? No. Not now or ever. This is not a loan. 10News political expert Lars Hafner said they are bonafide stimulus checks that have nothing to do with taxes or the IRS.
"This is strictly a stimulus check and there's no taxes or anything that comes out of it. It's [an] opportunity to take all the money and to use it however they deem necessary to get them through times of crisis,” he said.
65. How will my children impact my check? Parents can get an additional $500 credit for each child who qualifies under the stimulus package.
The federal government recently put the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in place and set aside about $350 billion for small business owners to keep their employees on their payroll and help businesses continue to operate. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), millions of Americans can qualify for this loan, which could be as much as $10 million per business.
Tampa Bay Attorney Kalpesh Patel specializes in corporate law and works with small businesses. 10News asked him about the loan program. Here's what we learned:
66. How does it work?
The PPP can give a small business a loan up to $10 million to cover payroll and certain other expenses, such as health care benefits, mortgage interest payments, rent and utilities.
If you keep all of your employees on payroll for eight weeks, the SBA says they will forgive the portion of the loan used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities. If 100 percent of the loan is used for these expenses, the entire loan is forgivable.
67. Does my business qualify?
The SBA says businesses with 500 or fewer employees are considered a small business.
Small businesses that qualify under the Small Business Act include the following:
For example, if you were in business from Feb. 15 through June 30 in 2019, your maximum loan amount is equal to 250 percent of your average monthly payroll costs during that time period.
If you aren't in business between the above dates, your maximum loan amount is also equal to 250 percent of your average monthly payroll costs, but are applied to costs between Jan. 1 through Feb. 29, 2020.
You can refinance an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) that you took out during Feb. 15 through June 30 of 2020 into a PPP loan by adding the outstanding loan amount to the payroll sum.
69. I've gotten my PPP loan. Now what?
If you want to get forgiveness for your PPP loan, you'll need to apply for it through your lender. You'll need to provide the following in your application:
Documentation verifying the number of employees on payroll and pay rates, including IRS payroll tax filings and State income, payroll and unemployment insurance filings.
Documentation verifying payments on covered mortgage obligations, lease obligations, and utilities.
Certification from a representative of your business or organization that is authorized to certify that the documentation provided is true and that the amount that is being forgiven was used in accordance with the program’s guidelines for use.
For any funds that aren't forgiven, you'll need to pay it back within 10 years and with an interest rate of up to 4 percent. You can defer all payments from six months up to a year after you received the loan.
70. Can I get other loans in addition to a PPP loan?
The owner's guidealso includes information on how you can apply for a Small Business Debt Relief Program loan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan & Emergency Economic Injury Grant. The guide says you can receive funds from those other programs, so long as they don't pay for the same things.
Florida's statewide "safer-at-home" went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 3. With this new order, there may be some confusion on what policies are still in place from locally-issued orders.
Gov. Ron DeSantis clarified that his statewide order does supersede "any conflicting official action or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19."
However, when asked about church attendance during a press conference, DeSantis said local governments may enforce stricter policies than the ones outlined in the statewide safer-at-home order, but they cannot make "looser" guidelines.
So, what does that all mean for you and your family?
71. Can I go to church?
According to the statewide order, yes. But, it's more complicated than that.
Gov. DeSantis said in a press conference Thursday that churches perform an important service to people in a time like this and are allowed to have services in-person, as long as they follow guidelines and practice social distancing.
However, Gov. DeSantis did say that local leaders can "go beyond his ask."
DeSantis encouraged those on the local level to collaborate with their local religious leaders to find an outcome that benefits both sides while still keeping people safe. Essentially, he suggested if county leaders want to impose stronger restrictions on religious services they can, but in the end, they cannot force a church to close entirely.
So, you might be able to go to church -- depending on where you live in the state and what local rules apply to you. For example, a local government could theoretically restrict the number of people inside the church, while still abiding by the governor's order. If you were able to get a seat in that example, then yes, you could go to church.
72. Can I get takeout?
Yes. While businesses that are deemed non-essential will have to close to the public, DeSantis said some non-essential businesses like restaurants can still operate and deliver food.
73. Can I go boating?
Yes. As long as you're practicing safe boating and social distancing practices and avoiding large groups of people.
Boats must be 50 feet apart from each other, there should be 10 or fewer people on board the boat, and if you're on a boat, you should be six feet apart from everyone else.
74. Can I care for my family and friends?
Visiting family or friends to care for them is OK. But, for the most part, it's best to keep your contact with them virtual -- rather than physical. You're encouraged to avoid groups larger than 10 and are urged to stay six feet apart from others, as part of the broader social distancing guidelines.
75. Can I get my pet groomed?
Probably not. Dog grooming is not considered an essential service by Florida's safer-at-home order. Just like many of you are unable to see your hairstylist right now, your pup might have to get a little shaggy during the safer-at-home order.
76. What services are considered essential?
According to the Department of Homeland Security, the following are considered essential:
Healthcare/Public Health (i.e. Hospitals and Doctors)
Law Enforcement, Public Safety and First Responders (i.e. Police and Emergency Management Services)
Food and Agriculture (i.e. Farmers and food manufacturers)
Energy (i.e. Natural Gas and Nuclear facilities)
Water and Waste water (i.e. Water Department)
Transportation and Logistics (i.e. Trucking and shipping)
Public Works and Infrastructure (i.e. Safety inspectors for public facilities including dams, bridges, etc.)
Communications and Information Technology (i.e. maintainers of communications infrastructure, such as wireless, internet and cable providers)
Community and Local Government (i.e. federal, state, local, tribal and territorial employees who support Mission Essential Functions)
Critical Manufacturing (i.e. metals, PPE, supply chain minerals and employees that support other essential services)
Hazardous Materials (i.e. healthcare waste and nuclear facilities)
Financial Services (i.e. banks)
Chemical (i.e. workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains)
Defense Industrial (i.e. essential services required to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military)
Commercial Facilities (i.e. workers who support the supply chain of building materials)
Residential/Shelter Facilities (i.e. workers in dependent care services)
Hygiene Products and Services (i.e. laundromats, personal and household goods repair and maintenance)