Here's where to get a COVID-19 test around Tampa Bay

With new international travel rules and the emergence of the omicron variant, it's important to know where to get tested.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As more states across the U.S. are now reporting cases of "variant of concern" omicron and the Biden administration implements more stringent restrictions on international travelers, it's important to know where you can get a COVID-19 test.

Starting Dec. 6, President Joe Biden said all travelers to the U.S., regardless of nationality or vaccination status, will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding flights.

According to the CDC's website, the new testing policy for international travelers flying to the U.S. begins Dec. 6 just after midnight EST. Alternatively, the CDC's website states that travelers can provide "documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days."

The U.S. mandate for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations will also be extended until mid-March, the White House announced last week.

Where to get a COVID test

You can now buy at-home COVID-19 tests at most major pharmacies. The cost of those tests vary by store and type of test but ranges from about $10 to about $25 on average.

If you schedule a COVID-19 test at a pharmacy or your local health care provider, those tests are free.

Dr. Michael Teng, the dean of USF's College of Internal Medicine, recommends testing before and after you travel to visit with family to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help catch it early if someone is infected.

Click any of the retail or health care provider links below for rapid testing locations, PCR tests and information related to your area:

COVID-19 vaccines are also free and doctors recommend everyone who is eligible for the shot to get one. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for everyone five and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are approved for people 18 years and older.

If you're already fully vaccinated, check to see when you should get a booster shot.