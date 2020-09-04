ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic sent college students packing as their campuses shut down but 10Investigates discovered many students and their families are still on the hook to pay for housing they are no longer living in.

“I was living in off-campus UCF affiliate housing,” Sara Goldstein explained to 10Investigates’ Jennifer Titus.

Sara was enjoying graduate school at the University of Central Florida when the pandemic hit, and college campuses shut down.

“UCF instructed all kids on or off campus to return to their permanent residence,” Sara explained.

Sara headed to her parent’s home in Bradenton.

But that didn’t stop her off-campus student housing complex from collecting rent.

“I’ve been sent emails saying I owe late fees and also got an email saying if I don’t pay that in three days I’ll be evicted,” Sara told Jennifer Titus via video interview.

And after the order came down from Governor DeSantis allowing only essential business to operate, the rent money is not there.

“I lost my job; my mom lost her job and my dad is disabled.”

UCF is processing refunds for students living on campus and the president of UCF even sent a letter to all off-campus student housing managers asking they do the same.

“Instead of these complexes working with us, they are threatening us to make us feel worse about our situation,” Goldstein said.

And she’s not the only one being asked to pay up.

10Investigates has learned of students across the state and across the country being told to pay up. That has gotten the attention of state leaders.

“I’ve been calling for a moratorium for a while and something we need to look at,” Senator Rick Scott said.

A moratorium was issued by Governor DeSantis in early April halting evictions and mortgage foreclosures, but it seems off-campus student housing has somehow slipped through the cracks.

Senator Rick Scott says this is something all governor’s should look at.

“I’ve called on all governors to look into this,” Senator Scott explained.

It’s a message Goldstein can only hope Governor DeSantis is listening to.

“Please take action and listen to the people and really support the next generation. We really need help right now.”

Goldstein has even gone as far as starting a petition.

The petition had nearly 2,000 signatures in early April. It asks landlords of student housing to allow them to terminate their leases early.

State Representatives, Anna V. Eskamani and Carlos Smith have also joined the fight to help college students get relief just like all other Florida renters.

Rep. Smith spoke with 10Investigates via video call and says the governor needs to step in to help these students and their families.

“These corporate landlords are taking advantage of students during a pandemic,” Rep. Smith said.

Rep. Smith and Rep. Eskamani sent Governor DeSantis a letter asking for help.

10Investigates reached out to Governor DeSantis’ office for a response and are still waiting to hear back.

