ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With concerns over the coronavirus closing schools across Florida, students had to turn to virtual or distance learning to get their education this year, but for some, that transition was not possible.

Students in remote and rural areas in Florida do not have as much access to technology -- that is, until now.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that 32,614 laptops will be distributed to 34 of the state's smallest school districts.

“Nearly all of these students are low-income students, and Florida making the extra effort to fight for these students is another example of how Florida never relents in the fight to close achievement gaps," Corcoran said.

It's a sentiment that DeSantis shared, applauding educators' efforts to get students online and learning during a difficult time.

“Today’s announcement speaks volumes about how the Department of Education, our school districts and our teachers are coming together to ensure Florida students have the resources they need to continue their education through the COVID-19 crisis,” DeSantis said. “Florida is truly raising the bar for distance learning.”

The donation was possible with the help of the Panhandle Area Educational Consortium (PAEC), Northeast Florida Educational Consortium (NEFEC) and Heartland Educational Consortium (HEC) and three additional school districts.

Schools in Florida will remain closed until May 1 under the direction of the Florida Department of Education. Gov. DeSantis shared earlier this week that a decision on how the state will proceed beyond that date has not yet been determined.

The governor expressed his hope for students to be able to return to class in person, but only if it is safe. He also noted that dates, when students across the state head back to the classroom could be decided on a county-by-county basis as some areas are harder hit by the virus than others.

RELATED: Here are the distance learning resources available to Florida students

RELATED: Students describe remote learning during pandemic

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter