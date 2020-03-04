ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Disney announced that they are answering the call of healthcare workers across the U.S. in their blog in the form of 150 thousand ponchos and 100 thousand face masks.

An act they said is still inspired by their history of helping hospitals dating back to the 1930s when Walt Disney would take Disney characters and animators on outreach visits.

“We have continued to focus on ways we can make a difference during this time,” a park spokesperson wrote.

The idea was sparked by nurses across the country who figured out that ponchos are a good way to protect their clothing and prolong the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), according to the park.

The ponchos will go to hospitals that are in the most need of protective garments and medical-related supplies through MedShare, a humanitarian aid organization, for distribution.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve seen before,” MedShare CEO and President, Charles Redding said. “We have to find ways to pool our resources and work together to help the healthcare workers who are doing their very best to treat patients and contain COVID-19. We appreciate Disney partnering with us to support hospitals and healthcare workers on the frontlines.”

Disney said this donation comes right after the company donated more than 100,000 N95 masks to New York, California and Florida.

Since March, the parks say they have given nearly $3 million in in-kind donations benefiting communities around the globe.

