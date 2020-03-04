ORLANDO, Fla. — Heads up Disney annual passholders.

The Walt Disney Company announced it is suspending monthly payments on annual passes. This applies to both Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in Anaheim.

Disney also says that it will refund passholders, who pay monthly, for payments made from March 14 through April 5.

Passholders who paid for the year-long pass upfront could can either extend their pass for the number of days the parks are closed or opt for a partial refund.

Walt Disney World parks have been closed since March 15, and are closed indefinitely.

On Thursday, Disney announced it is furloughing their non-essential employees until the parks can open back up.

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter