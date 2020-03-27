TAMPA, Fla. — TAMPA, Fla. – When Hillsborough County Schools’ Distance Learning program starts next week, the district will have distributed thousands of laptops to families to help students learn during the pandemic. However, some families are still waiting for devices.

District spokesperson Tanya Arja said schools are trying to fill as many gaps as possible for families that need technology assistance during this difficult time.

Right now, each family that needs a laptop will be allowed one per household. The district said it has 51,000 loanable devices on-hand and is ordering thousands more to get to families in need.

According to Hillsborough County Schools’ Facebook page, some students have waitlists for laptops, meaning there could be a delay in their ability to start distance learning next week.

For families who might not have internet access, the district is printing instructional packets to supplement student learning, according to Arja.

Teachers are also implementing flexible e-learning policies so students have enough time to complete assignments if they have to share devices with siblings.

For more information about device distribution for distance learning, click here.

