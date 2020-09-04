ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Not sure how far 6 feet really is? Want to find out if the person next to you is keeping the appropriate distance? There’s a Snapchat lens for that.

The United Nations last week put out a “global call to creatives” to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the brief, the UN asked for creatives to submit their ideas for a way to translate critical public health messages in a way that will “engage and inform people across different cultures, languages, communities and platforms.”

The call was for as many ideas as possible, across all creative mediums as long as the public health message could be communicated in a clear, impactful and shareable way.

“It is not too late. No one can do everything, but everyone can do something. Together, we can save lives, protect resources and care for each other,” the UN wrote in the brief.

One group of creatives in London has already answered that call.

We Are Social, a global marketing agency, focused on the element of the importance of physical distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and created a new Snapchat lens to help the public keep their distance.

On April 3, the agency launched an AR Lens for the app that uses “proximity augmented reality technology” to show how far away people need to stand from others while out in public called "Snap Safe."

When the lens opens in Snapchat, it counts up to 6 feet to maintain distance. If you get too close to another person, or they come too close to you the lens displays a warning, “Stay back. Save Lives.”

According to the creatives at We Are Social, Snapchat has launched similar technology since its lens development, but they believe that more in these cases is better.

“The more tools we have in the fight against COVID-19, the better,” the company wrote in a website post.

Snapchat users can download the lens here.

