The decision comes amid the rise in cases and hospitalizations among kids with COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — The FDA is expected to allow vaccine boosters from Pfizer for 12 to 15 years old on Monday.

The New York Times first reported the information comes from sources familiar with the agency's deliberations.

A third shot could also be authorized for people five months after getting their second dose, instead of six months. The eligibility could also expand to children, ages 5 to 11, with immunocompromised conditions.

While found to be rare, USF Health's Dr. Jill Roberts said the FDA must weigh in the risk of myocarditis side effects from the vaccine, which are found to be more common among teens.

But she said the FDA must also consider the spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among pediatric age groups.

Roberts said the FDA will compile data on the severity of cases among this age group, along with the ability to transmit the virus to more susceptible populations.

"If we don’t do a booster shot and the immunity wanes significantly, we’re going to see a massive amount of spread of COVID in the schools," Roberts said. "When there’s nothing else in place to prevent the spread, that's going to be a problem."

Roberts said the booster dosages could appear lower from this age group.

She added the potential impact of booster shots will be the ability to keep schools open due to high levels of spread from COVID-19.

The Associated Press reported during the week of Dec. 22-28, an average of 378 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus, a 66% increase from the week before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

"There's a perception that young children haven't been hit hard to date from coronavirus. That's just not true," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, said on Sunday's Face The Nation.

Gottlieb said pediatric deaths from COVID-19 overwhelmingly exceed deaths from influenza.

Vaccinations as a whole still remain low among pediatric age groups, Dr. Juan Dumois of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said in an interview Wednesday, putting everyone at risk.