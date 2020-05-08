Florida passes 500,000 COVID-19 cases mark

The state health department also reported another 225 Floridians had died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Wednesday's report from the Florida Department of Health showed the state added another 5,409 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 4.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases statewide to 502,739 since March. Florida and California are the only states that have passed 500,000 cases of coronavirus. As of Wednesday, California reported more than 527,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The median age of Floridians testing positive as of Wednesday morning is 42, which has been the average for almost a week.

The health department also reported another 225 Floridians had died after testing positive for the virus. That brings the total to 7,627 Floridians and 124 non-residents who have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

That does not necessarily mean all those people died on Aug. 4, but rather the state learned of their deaths and added the numbers to the report that day. The state's daily line-by-line report, which you can read here, lists coronavirus deaths by the date the people tested positive for the virus, not the date they passed.

The state's report released on July 31 of 257 newly confirmed deaths was the highest seen from the state in a single day's report. Florida reported 3,588 new deaths (Floridians and non-residents) just in July. That is more than 50 percent of the total number of deaths reported by the state.

When it comes to testing, Wednesday's report showed 57,272 test results were returned from labs on Aug. 4. Of those tests, 10.89 percent were positive for the virus.

It's important to note, testing sites on Florida's east coast were closed Thursday evening through Sunday ahead of impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias. Those sites reopened Monday morning.

As for hospitalizations, 7,579 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. And, 1,430 of them are in the Tampa Bay area.

A total of 28,573 people in Florida have been hospitalized at some point during the pandemic.

Here's a breakdown of the new coronavirus cases reported to the state:

June 21: 2,926

2,926 June 22: 3,286

3,286 June 23 : 5,508

: 5,508 June 24: 5,004

5,004 June 25: 8,942

8,942 June 26: 9,585

9,585 June 27: 8,530

8,530 June 28: 5,266

5,266 June 29: 6,093

6,093 June 30 : 6,563

: 6,563 July 1: 10,109

10,109 July 2: 9,488

9,488 July 3: 11,458

11,458 July 4: 10,059

10,059 July 5 : 6,336

: 6,336 July 6: 7,347

7,347 July 7: 9,989

9,989 July 8: 8,935

8,935 July 9: 11,433

11,433 July 10: 10,360

10,360 July 11: 15,300

15,300 July 12: 12,624

12,624 July 13 : 9,194

: 9,194 July 14: 10,181

10,181 July 15: 13,965

13,965 July 16: 11,466

11,466 July 17: 10,328

10,328 July 18: 12,478

12,478 July 19: 10,347

10,347 July 20: 9,440

9,440 July 21: 9,785

9,785 July 22: 10,249

10,249 July 23: 12,444

12,444 July 24: 12,199

12,199 July 25: 9,344

9,344 July 26: 8,892

8,892 July 27: 9,230

9,230 July 28 : 9,446

: 9,446 July 29: 9,956

9,956 July 30 : 8,989

: 8,989 July 31: 9,643

9,643 August 1: 7,104

7,104 August 2: 4,752

4,752 August 3: 5,446

5,446 August 4: 5,409

Breaking down the numbers

There wasn't a single day during the entire month of July where the number of newly-confirmed cases was fewer than 6,000. In fact, the last time that happened was on June 28.

The highest single-day case number Florida has reported so far is 15,300 for July 11.

The World Health Organization and infectious disease experts around the globe have recommended a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for a 14-day span in order to be comfortable reopening.

Florida has not seen a positivity rate at 5 percent since the beginning of June. For more than a month, the state has reported positivity rates at double and even triple that recommended percentage.

Sunday's and Monday's reports for Aug. 1 and 2, respectively, showed positivity rates below 10 percent for the first time since June 24.

Florida remains in Phase Two of reopening, which began June 5.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed availability

Cases are climbing, but what about hospitalizations?

Tracking hospitalizations got easier on July 10 when the Agency for Health Care Administration began publishing a spreadsheet with the number of people currently checked-in for coronavirus-related complications in Florida. The data only includes people whose "primary diagnosis" was COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 7,579 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as their primary diagnosis statewide, and 1,430 of them were in the Tampa Bay area. Those numbers are frequently updated, and you can click here for the most recent data, which is also broken down by county.

Since the pandemic began, the state confirms a total of 28,573 residents were hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) also updates total hospital bed and ICU availability by county.

Click here for a breakdown of adult and pediatric ICU bed availability by county. You can also check ICU availability by the hospital.

Hospitalizations around Tampa Bay and total staffed hospital bed capacity status:

**Data as of 10:15 a.m. on August 5

Citrus:

24 COVID-19 hospitalizations

70 of 296 total staffed hospital beds are available

DeSoto:

2 COVID-19 hospitalizations

21 of 55 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hardee:

0 COVID-19 hospitalizations

1 of 25 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hernando:

55 COVID-19 hospitalizations

186 of 718 total staffed hospital beds are available

Highlands:

50 COVID-19 hospitalizations

42 of 267 total staffed hospital beds are available

Hillsborough:

466 COVID-19 hospitalizations

533 of 3,891 total staffed hospital beds are available

Manatee:

84 COVID-19 hospitalizations

116 of 760 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pasco:

101 COVID-19 hospitalizations

272 of 1,393 total staffed hospital beds are available

Pinellas:

307 COVID-19 hospitalizations

563 of 2,912 total staffed hospital beds are available

Polk:

260 COVID-19 hospitalizations

321 of 1,643 total staffed hospital beds are available

Sarasota: