Florida cuts ties with Quest Diagnostics after lab failed report nearly 75K COVID-19 test results

The test results date back to April.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Following an order from Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health and the Florida Department of Emergency Management are severing all ties with Quest Diagnostics after the lab failed to "follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner."

In a press release, state officials say Quest failed to report nearly 75,000 results dating back to April. Leaders say the backlog of results will be added to Tuesday's coronavirus report.

Quest told the state everyone who had tested positive were notified of their results. According to the state, this "unacceptable dump of test results is a data issue and does not impact the health of individuals or the spread of COVID-19 in Florida."

Quest Diagnostics is a nationwide lab that provides testing at private sites and also does limited testing through the state of Florida.

“The law requires all COVID-19 results to be reported to DOH in a timely manner," DeSantis said. "To drop this much unusable and stale data is irresponsible. I believe that Quest has abdicated their ability to perform a testing function in Florida that the people can be confident in. As such I am directing all executive agencies to sever their COVID-19 testing relationships with Quest effective immediately.”

On Monday, the governor's office was told the nearly 75,000 tests would be entered into the health department's COVID-19 tracking system. Most of the data is more than two weeks old, with some results as old as nearly five months.

The state said the results would be added in the interest of transparency.

The health department says that without the backlog of Quest results, Tuesday's report for new COVID-19 cases for Aug. 31 is 3,773 cases with a positivity rate of 5.9 percent.

With Quest's data included, there are 7,643 new cases with a 6.8 percent positivity rate.

