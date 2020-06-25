Florida Governor not rolling back Disney reopening plans

Despite an online petition and pressure from some Disney employees, Governor DeSantis is not reconsidering reopening plans at this time.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The pressure is mounting, but the governor of Florida isn't backing down.

Earlier this week an online petition launched by a Disney cast member asked Walt Disney World leaders to reconsider their plans to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The MoveOn.org petition which has more than 10,000 signatures at the time this article was written says reopening the parks, even with restrictions, could put workers and visitors in danger.

Thursday afternoon, an actor's union, representing many Disney employees, asked the theme park to delay reopening because of the health risk for their members.

"If Disneyland has postponed, it is unclear how Walt Disney World can responsibly move toward reopening when coronavirus cases are much worse in Florida,” said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity Association.

Gov. DeSantis' office sent 10 Tampa Bay this statement:

"We are monitoring all aspects related to COVID-19 in Florida and do not have plans to roll back any approved reopening business plans at this time."

Meaning, at this time, Walt Disney World's four theme parks are still set to reopen on the following dates:

Jully 11: Disney's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom

July 15: EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney announced it will not be able to reopen Disneyland Resort in California on July 15, as previously stated, amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

