Florida governor allows 'extremely vulnerable' to get vaccinated: Are you included?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he's leaving the determination up to doctors who must sign off on their patients' forms.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been spending the last few weeks traveling the state pushing his "Seniors First" vaccination plan ensuring Floridians age 65 and older have access to a COVID-19 vaccine.

While demand still greatly outweighs supply, the governor has started to open up eligibility, including to teachers and first responders age 50 and older.

His executive order also includes a more vague group known as "those with extreme vulnerability to COVID-19."

Wednesday at a news conference in Zephyrhills, Gov. DeSantis answered questions about how exactly one would know whether they qualify as "extremely vulnerable".

"We think trusting our doctors is the way to go. I think most of the physicians have to sign their name to this, they obviously want this to be something legitimate. I don’t think you’re going to see any funny business with it," said DeSantis.

People who think they might fit the criteria should call their doctor to find out and then have them fill out the form provided by the state. You'll need that form as proof you qualify when you show up to get your shot.

The CDC lists a number conditions that increase someone's risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. They include cancer, heart conditions, obesity, and diabetes. However, the ultimate decision is left up to individual doctors in Florida.

10 Tampa Bay took three hypothetical patient scenarios to a few doctors to see whether they would consider them "extremely vulnerable" to COVID-19.

25 YEARS OLD, ASTHMA

Both Dr. Andrew Daley and Dr. Nishant Anand said they would have to know more about how severe the patient's asthma is before signing off.

"Someone who uses an inhaler once a month, that’s probably not severe asthma. Someone who’s been in the hospital several times, three times in a year, that would put them at high risk," said Dr. Anand.

45 YEARS OLD, OVERWEIGHT/SMOKER

Dr. Daley: I would seriously consider filling out the form for that individual.

Dr. Anand: If you’re just a little overweight, you couldn’t qualify.

55 YEARS OLD, DIABETES/HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Age was a big factor for the doctors who ultimately determined they would most likely sign off on this patient.

"We have two chronic diseases we have to consider, as well as a patient’s age," explained Dr. Daley.

Dr. Anand said he would probably still look closely at how severe their diabetes is adding, "You have to apply and look at the individual patient’s unique circumstances to determine if they are vulnerable. It’s not a one size fits all."

Will people abuse the system?

The governor isn't concerned about patients and doctors beating the system. DeSantis thinks, by and large, doctors will make legitimate determinations to lead to successful outcomes for their patients.

As Dr. Daley said, "It’s what we’ve trained for. It’s what we swore an oath to do."