Florida Department of Health launches app to survey people about coronavirus exposure

The StrongerThanC19 app lets users answer anonymous questions about age, residency, recent travel and potential COVID-19 contact.

The Florida Department of Health is launching a new app aimed at flattening the curve in the state and delivering the latest COVID-19 information right to people's phones.

The StrongThanC19 app complements the community action survey launched on April 3, which is still available here.

“The participation from the website has been very promising so far with over 300,000 surveys submitted, and we’re hopeful that this app will help to build on the submissions and data that has already been gathered," Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said. "Together, the information collected from the StrongerThanC19 mobile app and website will be used to help further inform and improve the state’s response to COVID-19.”

In the app, users can anonymously answer questions about their age, where they live, if they've traveled recently and if they've possibly come into contact with someone with coronavirus. And, the app lets users go back and update their answers as symptoms and information change.

The department said the app also provides real-time information on COVID-19 as it is gathered from users around the state.

However, neither the survey nor the app is intended to be used as a symptom checker or place to seek medical advice.

The app is available for free for both iOS and Android users.

