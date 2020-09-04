ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The coronavirus has closed businesses, furloughed some and laid off others.

Nationwide, 6.6 million people made initial unemployment claims last week. In Florida alone, more than 301,000 people have filed initial unemployment claims causing the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) to see major backups.

The website Floridians were supposed to turn to for financial assistance wasn’t working, causing Governor Ron DeSantis to file an executive order to allocate additional support and resources to help Floridians get back to work.

Now, the state is responding with its latest solution for those filing, a new mobile-friendly site.

“The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to ensuring Floridians are able to receive the benefits owed to them during this global pandemic,” Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Ken Lawson said. “The team is working around the clock to make the process for applying for Reemployment Assistance as easy as possible for Floridians.”

A paper option is still available to those would rather fill out a hard copy.

The mobile-friendly site is currently down for maintenance until 7 a.m. Thursday.

The following is needed to apply for reemployment assistance in Florida:

Social Security number

Driver’s License or State ID number

Employment information for the last 18 months for each employer:

Employer ID - FEIN number (this is found on your W2 or 1099 tax form), if available

Employer name (name on pay stub), address, and phone number

First and last day of work

Gross earnings (before taxes are taken out) covering the last 18 months

Reason for separation

If you are one of the following, make sure you have this additional information available:

Not a U.S. Citizen: Alien Registration Number or other work authorization form

Military employee: Copy of your DD-214 Member 4; If you do not have the Member 4, then a copy of your Member 2-7 may be used.

Federal employee: SF-8 or SF-50

Union member: Union name, hall number, and phone number

