Florida mayors to hold press conference urging DeSantis to change COVID-19 approach

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman along with other Florida mayors will address coronavirus efforts across the state.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman, along with other mayors across the state, plan to address efforts to combat the virus.

Specifically, they will talk about the alarming rise in COVID-19 numbers and make recommendations for Governor DeSantis to consider, according to a press release from Kriseman's office.

There's a virtual press conference planned for Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

The mayors participating include:

Mayor Dan Gelber, City of Miami Beach

Mayor Rick Kriseman, City of St. Petersburg

Mayor Michael J. Ryan, City of Sunrise

Mayor Crystal Wagar, Miami Shores Village

Mayor Carlos Hernandez, City of Hialeah

On Tuesday, The Florida Department of Health reported 7,459 new COVID-19 cases for Nov. 16, pushing the state's overall total to 897,323 cases since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, Governor DeSantis has been silent about the recent spike in cases.

According to his daily schedules posted on his official website, his last press conference was Nov. 4 to talk about Florida's handling of the election.

Prior to that, DeSantis held a roundtable discussion on Oct. 27 to address the opioid crisis.

