SEMINOLE, Fla. — A nurse who worked at Seminole Pavilion has died as a result of COVID-19, a representative for Freedom Square Nursing Home confirmed to 10News.

"On behalf of our community, we send our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones affected by this loss," a spokesperson for the facility wrote in an email.

The total number of deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak at the senior care facility is now 17.

