SEMINOLE, Fla. — A nurse who worked at Seminole Pavilion has died as a result of COVID-19, a representative for Freedom Square Nursing Home confirmed to 10News.
"On behalf of our community, we send our thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones affected by this loss," a spokesperson for the facility wrote in an email.
RELATED: 2 more residents die from COVID-19 at nursing home evacuated after outbreak
The total number of deaths linked to the coronavirus outbreak at the senior care facility is now 17.
The National Guard was sent to help the facility last month. Click here to read 10Investigates' previous coverage.
