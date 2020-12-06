Florida breaks record for single-day spike with 1,902 new cases of COVID-19

There have now been more than 70,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A day after seeing the biggest spike in the number of new coronavirus cases, Florida broke its own record.

On Friday, June 12, 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to state data. That number is now the highest single-day jump in new cases since tracking began in March.

Now, there have been 70,971 cases in Florida and 2,877 people have died. And, 11,706 people have been hospitalized, which is 135 more than what was reported Thursday.

The jumps in new cases come as the state continues the process of reopening businesses while also expanding testing for COVID-19.

On Thursday, 1,698 new cases were reported from the day prior, which was the highest single-day spike before Friday's numbers were released.

"COVID is not over," Dr. Marissa Levine, with USF Public Health, said to 10 Tampa Bay's Josh Sidorowicz on Wednesday. "it is here with us -- these numbers emphasize the fact it's still here with us."

Health experts nationwide continue to stress that now is not the time to relax health and safety practices and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as many states reopen for business and travel. Social distancing, keeping groups small, covering faces and cleaning and sanitizing regularly are all practices that must continue and be taken seriously, health professionals say.

