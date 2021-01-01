Florida reports first identified case of new COVID-19 variant initially found in the UK

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health is reporting the first identified case of a new COVID-19 variant initially found in the UK.
Health officials say the variant was found in a 20-year-old man from Martin County with no prior history of travel.
The department is working with the CDC on the investigation.
"At this time, experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine," the Department of Health wrote in a tweet.
The discovery comes on the same day that the state reported the highest single-day case number so far with 17,192 on Dec. 31.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Nikki Fried to Gov. DeSantis: Mobilize the Florida National Guard to distribute COVID-19 vaccines
- Florida seniors begin swarming COVID-19 vaccination sites
- County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors
- Republican-led Senate rejects vote on President Trump's push for $2K checks
- How to claim your missing $1,200 stimulus check
- Scientists say there's no need to panic after new COVID-19 variant found in the US
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter