Florida reports first identified case of new COVID-19 variant initially found in the UK

The Florida Department of Health is working with the CDC on the investigation.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health is reporting the first identified case of a new COVID-19 variant initially found in the UK.

Health officials say the variant was found in a 20-year-old man from Martin County with no prior history of travel.

The department is working with the CDC on the investigation.

"At this time, experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine," the Department of Health wrote in a tweet.

At this time, experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. For updates on the state's vaccination efforts, text FLCOVID19 to 888777 — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) January 1, 2021

The discovery comes on the same day that the state reported the highest single-day case number so far with 17,192 on Dec. 31.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now: