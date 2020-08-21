6-year-old girl from Hillsborough now the youngest in Florida to die from COVID-19

There have been eight children ages 17 and younger who have died in Florida after testing positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl is now the youngest person to die from COVID-19 complications in Florida, according to the latest report from the Florida Department of Health.

The agency frequently updates a line list of coronavirus-related deaths from around the state, and on Friday the list showed the 6-year-old girl from Hillsborough County died recently. Her death was reported by the state on Aug. 17.

The report states it's not known if her case was travel-related nor if she had any contact with a known positive case of COVID-19.

There have now been eight children ages 17 and younger who have died from coronavirus complications since the pandemic began.

The previous youngest case reported was a 9-year-old girl from Putnam County who died on July 17.

In the Tampa Bay area, there have also been two 17-year-olds who died after contracting COVID-19 – one in Manatee County and another in Pasco County.

Statewide, 10,304 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus since March. In Florida, 47,489 children 17 and younger have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

What other people are reading right now:

