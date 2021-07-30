Hillsborough County Schools unable to enforce its mask mandate

Just days before school began, Hillsborough County Schools announced a new mask mandate for students. Now, it says the mandate cannot be enforced.

TAMPA, Fla. — Over the weekend, Hillsborough County Schools announced a mask mandate for students with the option for parents to opt their child out. To opt out, parents must fill out an online form for each student.

Of the roughly 194,000 Hillsborough County Schools students, 27,559 students have been opted out of the mask mandate by their parents as of Aug. 11, district spokesperson Erin Maloney said.

When asked how the schools were tracking opt-outs and enforcing mask use, Maloney said, under the governor's executive order, essentially the schools cannot enforce the use of masks in schools.

On July 30, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order that banned public schools from implementing mask mandates. In his executive order, he claimed, "forcing children to wear masks could inhibit breathing, lead to the collection of dangerous impurities including bacteria, parasites, fungi, and other contaminants, and adversely affect communications in the classroom and student performance; and there is no statistically significant evidence to suggest that counties with mask requirements have fared any better than those without mask requirements during the 2020-2021 school year."

The governor's order puts him at odds with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends teachers, staff and students to mask up regardless of vaccination status.

Districts that do not abide by the governor's executive order risk losing state funding. Hillsborough County Schools' Superintendent Addison Davis said because the mask mandate has an opt-out option, it is in compliance with the order.

Schools can choose to reach out to parents if a student who did not opt-out of the mask mandate is not wearing a mask. Then, it's left to parents to discuss the matter with their child.

If a student feels he or she has been harassed over a COVID-19 or mask-related issue, that student can then apply for a Hope Scholarship which would cover a portion or all of the tuition costs for a private school, according to Maloney.