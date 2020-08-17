Teachers rush to prepare after multiple changes to back-to-school plan

Teachers in Hillsborough County have a week before the start of school, and some say they wonder if it will be enough time.

TAMPA, Fla. — Students and teachers in Hillsborough County have one more week before the start of school. But with three changes to the school plan in a little over three weeks, some teachers are feeling stressed and short on time.

“I'm more nervous than I ever have before. I'm completely unprepared," said Valerie Chuchman, who has been a teacher in Hillsborough County for 23 years.

Both eLearning and brick-and-mortar teachers are feeling the pressure ahead of the school year. For those who wanted the brick-and-mortar option to return, like teacher Kathleen Farrell, they were ultimately happy to see a third change to the plan.

"Teachers aren't babysitters and whatnot, but we are essential, in my opinion, you know, they count on us, they need us," Farrell said. "We need to worry about the mental health of the students as well.

"And I know the classroom will not look the same this year, as it has my prior 29 years.”

The district plans to begin virtual learning on Aug. 24, with a transition to in-person instruction for families who want to return to the classroom on Aug. 31. Students who wish to continue learning remotely will be allowed to continue online thereafter.

Farrell is figuring out ways to make her class still feel warm and welcome. She plans on instituting air hugs or winks, a work in progress.

Teachers are not only preparing their classrooms and lesson plans but are getting ready for the first week of eLearning, called "Smart Start Week." Chuchman hopes she gets more guidance on what exactly should be involved in that week of teaching and orientation.

"I keep hearing that, you know, more information is coming. More information is coming," she said. "But the clock is ticking. Time's running out and I'm supposed to be in front of students in you know, next Monday morning.”

Despite the difficulties, Farrell says they will be ready: "Things will clearly look different, but as teachers, we're professionals and we will find ways to rise to the challenge and meet our children's needs."

And she wants parents to know they are excited to welcome students back to their classrooms.

“I don't want people to send their students back to school with the idea that their teacher doesn't want to be there," Farrell said. "I mean, there's nothing worse than thinking, 'This teacher is going to be resentful and she will not put everything in her heart and soul into giving my child a great educational experience.'"

