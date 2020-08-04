TAMPA, Fla. — He recently left the team, but Jameis Winston is getting to work – helping people fight COVID-19. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback just launched a hotline with a local surgeon for families to get free advice from medical professionals.

“We want to give every family rapid responses to give them peace of mind from the safety of their own home,” Winston said in a Twitter video alongside Dr. Scott Kelley.

“Our COVID support line will medically triage you for free and give you guidance on what to do next based on the information and responses that you give,” Kelley said.

Anyone who needs medical advice about the coronavirus can call the hotline at (844) TEST-COVID or go to drscottkelley.com

But the hotline announcement wasn’t the only thing Jameis Winston talked about on Wednesday. In a Fox News interview, the 26-year-old reacted publicly for the first time since being replaced by legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

“One thing about Tom Brady is it’s understood he is the GOAT. For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that’s kudos to me,” Winston told Fox News’ Ed Henry.

“But at the end of the day, it’s a competitive sport. We all in the business, so I’m excited for whatever opportunity may hold.”

