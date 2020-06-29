Lawsuit filed over Hillsborough County's face mask mandate

Some business owners have expressed concerns about parts of the mandate that place the burden on them to enforce the rules.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County‘s Emergency Policy Group was widely expected to revisit its controversial mask mandate on Monday afternoon.

The board is expected to meet at 1:30 p.m.

Several business owners throughout the county have expressed concerns about parts of the mandate that place the burden on businesses to enforce the rules. Some say that has already led to conflicts between themselves and their customers.

“They have decided that they are going to criminalize and turn business owners into an arm of the law enforcement of Hillsborough County,” State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R-32) said during a news conference. “They want to make business owners in charge of enforcing this unconstitutional mandate. We are now putting business owners in charge of checking people to see what disabilities they have. How are they even supposed to do that?”

Sabatini, also an attorney, said he was taking legal action by seeking an injunction on behalf of his client Eric Gonyon, who owns the Land of Delight Natural Farm in Plant City.

“This is just another burden for me as a business owner to bear. It’s another headache. It’s another hardship, and it’s another expense actually,” Gonyon said. “We are being discriminated upon. The county is now placing business owners in a position of authority that we are not equipped, trained, prepared and totally unqualified to handle.”

"We are supposed to police our customers, are you kidding me?" Gonyon said. "Directing them to wear face coverings? As a business owner, who am I to tell people what to do? That's not my job."

KrisAnne Hall, an attorney in Sabatini‘s office, said the EPG had overstepped its authority, and enforcement should have been left to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office, not business owners.

“This is the county shirking its responsibility,” Hall said. “Passing off unlawful, unconstitutional orders; weaponizing our business owners against their own customers.”

Paragraph nine of the Hillsborough EPG mask mandate clearly addresses many of the concerns raised by Gonyon and Sabatini, allowing for several exceptions. It reads:

Nothing herein shall require the wearing of face coverings by the following persons:

a. Persons under the age of two years; and

b. Persons for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition, and

c. Persons working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other persons; and

d. Persons working in a business or profession who do not have interactions with other persons; and

e. Persons working in a business or profession who maintain social distancing from another person; and

f. Persons working in a business or profession where the use of a face covering would prevent them from performing the duties of the business or profession; and

g. Persons exercising, while maintaining social distancing; and

h. Persons eating or drinking; and

i. Public safety, fire and other life safety and health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements, will be governed by their respective agencies; and

j. The requirement shall not apply when a person who is hearing-impaired needs to see the mouth of someone wearing a face covering in order to communicate; and

k. The requirement shall not be applied in a manner that would conflict with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Several board members had already expressed concerns about the mandate during Thursday’s meeting, and many of the issues raised by the legal action are likely to be discussed.

“If they just replace ‘requirement’ of facemasks with ‘recommendation’ I don’t see an issue with that. That’s what Seminole County did when we sued Seminole County,” Sabatini said. “That’s what we’re looking for. That or to erase the order entirely.”

