ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've heard it again and again -- and it's true: Social distancing is necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While most movie theaters and other entertainment venues have shut down, several local drive-in movie theaters in the Tampa Bay area are still open!

DADE CITY

Joy Lan Drive-in

16414 Highway 301

Dade City, FL 33523

Phone: 352-567-5085

LAKELAND

Silvermoon Drive-In

4100 New Tampa Highway

Lakeland, FL 33815

Phone: 863-682-0849

RUSKIN

Ruskin Family Drive-In

5011 Highway 41 North

Ruskin, FL 33572

Phone: 813-645-1455

TAMPA

Funlan Drive-In

2302 E. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33610

Phone: 813-234-2311



Keep in mind some of the drive-in theaters have modified their lineups and changed policies about their bathrooms and snack bars, so you may want to call or check out their Facebook page ahead of your visit.

Are we missing more? Let us know on our 10News Facebook page and we'll update this list.

If you prefer to stay at home, there's a Chrome extension that lets you watch Netflix with your friends! The service syncs up the show or film of your choice and starts a virtual chat room so you can discuss in real-time.

