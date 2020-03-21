ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You've heard it again and again -- and it's true: Social distancing is necessary to slow the spread of coronavirus.
While most movie theaters and other entertainment venues have shut down, several local drive-in movie theaters in the Tampa Bay area are still open!
DADE CITY
Joy Lan Drive-in
16414 Highway 301
Dade City, FL 33523
Phone: 352-567-5085
LAKELAND
Silvermoon Drive-In
4100 New Tampa Highway
Lakeland, FL 33815
Phone: 863-682-0849
RUSKIN
Ruskin Family Drive-In
5011 Highway 41 North
Ruskin, FL 33572
Phone: 813-645-1455
TAMPA
Funlan Drive-In
2302 E. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33610
Phone: 813-234-2311
Keep in mind some of the drive-in theaters have modified their lineups and changed policies about their bathrooms and snack bars, so you may want to call or check out their Facebook page ahead of your visit.
Are we missing more? Let us know on our 10News Facebook page and we'll update this list.
If you prefer to stay at home, there's a Chrome extension that lets you watch Netflix with your friends! The service syncs up the show or film of your choice and starts a virtual chat room so you can discuss in real-time.
