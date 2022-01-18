Manatee County to open additional COVID testing site in downtown Bradenton

No appointment is necessary but county leaders say proof of Florida residency is required.

BRADENTON, Fla. — A new COVID-19 testing site is opening up in downtown Bradenton, Manatee County leaders announced.

In a news release, the county says the walk-up site will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the SUNZ insurance building located at 1301 8th Ave. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

According to the county, no appointment is necessary but proof of Florida residency is required. Testing is also free of charge.

For more information, visit the Manatee County Government website or call 941-748-4501.