Nurses from across the country set to talk about COVID-19 experience

The National Nurses United says it wants leaders to course-correct their handling of the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla — Nurses across the country are asking governments, employers and their communities to do something to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as new case numbers continue to spike.

The National Nurses United, the nation's largest and fastest-growing union and professional association of registered nurses, says it wants course correction from leaders on how the pandemic is being handled.

“With the infection numbers we are seeing now, we are on trajectory to see an unprecedented -- and even cataclysmic -- level of death and suffering if we don’t immediately correct course,” said Bonnie Castillo, RN and executive director of NNU. “Nurses are calling on our elected officials, government agencies, our hospital employers, and the public to implement the science-based infection control measures that we have been demanding since the beginning of this pandemic.”

Nurses from hotspots, including Florida, are set to share their experiences during a press conference at 1 p.m. on Monday.

What other people are reading right now: