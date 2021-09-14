Pasco County no longer calling middle, high school parents about COVID exposures

After parents' complaints about getting too many robocalls, Pasco County Schools changed how parents are notified following COVID exposure.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County Schools emailed parents on Thursday, Sept. 9, to notify them of a change in how student exposure to COVID-19 will be communicated.

Now, middle and high school parents will no longer be notified on a case-by-case basis. Instead, they can go to the county's website and see how many total cases their child's school has. The data is not specific to grade level or classroom.

Previous to this change, the school conducted robocalls, informing each parent or guardian if their student was considered a potential exposure. The schools said for middle and high schoolers, this could result in as many as 150 calls per positive case.

Secondary school students have a greater opportunity for exposure, compared to elementary school students who remain in the same classroom for the majority of the day. Middle and high schoolers have several different classes in different rooms, exposing them to more people.

Pasco County Schools spokesperson Steve Haggerty said the policy change was in response to parent complaints. The schools also do not require students to quarantine after exposure. Haggerty said last school year, students had to quarantine so frequently, it impacted their learning.

The county's daily COVID-19 report page shows how many total cases a school has. The only details given are if it is a student or staff case.

How does Pasco County's COVID-19 exposure policy stack up against other counties? Here's a breakdown:

Hillsborough County Schools:

School administrators call parents of students who are determined to be a close contact of a positive case. They let the parent know their child has to quarantine and for how long (unless they are vaccinated).

Entire school notified of positive case.

Click here for more details.

Manatee County Schools:

Parent/guardian notified by phone call of student exposure.

Exposure guidelines for students wearing a mask: within 3 feet.

Exposure guidelines for students not wearing a mask: within 6 feet.

Click here for more details.

Pinellas County Schools:

Parents of exposed students will be directly contacted by the school and/or the Department of Health-Pinellas.

The Department of Health-Pinellas (DOH-Pinellas) makes all quarantine decisions. Quarantine decisions for fully vaccinated people will be in accordance with the current government-issued guidance regarding public health.

Click here for more details.

Polk County Schools:

School-wide notification is sent on positive COVID case

Individuals who have come into close contact exposure with a positive case (within six feet for 15 minutes or more) will also be notified by an automated telephone call with instructions for quarantining

Click here for more details

Sarasota County Schools: