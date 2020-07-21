Pasco County Schools delaying start of school year by two weeks

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — The Pasco County School Board has approved a two week delay to the start of the school year.
Instead of returning to school on Aug. 10, the plan is for them to now return on Aug. 24.
"I am concerned about the health of our students, teachers and all of our other staff members," Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a video statement. "... In recent weeks, parents, teachers and staff have made it abundantly clear they, too, have concerns."
Browning said the district will offer in-person learning, as well as two virtual options, to comply with the state's order that school buildings open to those who want the choice. A two-week delay helps to ensure schools can be as safe as possible, he added.
But Browning also acknowledged there are "no guarantees" the COVID-19 situation will improve.
"This is a highly fluid situation," said Browning, who adds additional adjustments to the school calendar will be coming.
Updates will be posted on the school district's website.
