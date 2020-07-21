Pinellas County superintendent asks to delay school year start to Aug. 24

Right now, the school year is set to begin Aug. 12

LARGO, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Mike Grego is recommending the board delay the start of the school year to Aug. 24.

As of now, the school year is set to begin Aug. 12.

The district said the recommendation is "being made in an abundance of caution for the safety, health and well-being of students and staff." The delay should give more time to staff to create an effective schedule based on learning options chosen by families, it added.

Instructional staff also will have more time to prepare for any changes to lesson plans based on teaching online or in-person, the district said.

The deadline for families to choose a learning option for their student is 5 p.m. July 27.

The recommendation from the superintendent is just that and will have to be discussed and voted on by the school board at the next meeting.

The school board meets next at 5 p.m. July 28.

If approved, the district said the last day of the school year will be June 9, 2021. Thanksgiving, spring and winter breaks would remain the same.

