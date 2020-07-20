Pasco County teacher dies from complications related to COVID-19

Renee Dermott taught at Seven Springs Middle School.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County middle school teacher has died from complications related to COVID-19, a school district spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

Renee Dermott taught at Seven Springs Middle School this past year and Seven Springs Elementary School before that.

The school district said the school's principal notified staff that Dermott, a colleague and friend, had died of complications related to COVID-19.

Pasco County Schools said Dermott's passing is a difficult loss and said she was a highly regarded teacher who supported the students.

A GoFundMe created two days ago was set up for Dermott's hospitalization. According to the page's organizer, Dermott was diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus and taken to the ICU at Trinity Hospital earlier this week.

"Renee passed away today. Please wrap her precious family in your thoughts and prayers as they try to navigate this awful time," wrote Tanya Murphy, the page's organizer.

