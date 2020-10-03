TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is increasing its cleaning procedures, to try and ward off the coronavirus.
One of the ways they're doing that is by using "mPact," an innovative measure that creates a thin bonded film that attracts and kills bacteria for up to a month.
mPact Environmental Solutions is holding a demonstration at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Terminal 6, which is located at 1331 McKay St. in Tampa.
The port will use mPact as an additional way to protect cruise passengers and port staff from COVID-19 in the port's three cruise terminals.
The new system is in addition to other cleaning and sanitization efforts already in place.
These include:
- Deep cleaning each terminal following a cruise sailing
- Regularly cleaning and sanitizing high touch areas like railings, doorknobs, and countertops.
- Increasing hand sanitizer available to passengers while in the terminal.
Parking for the demonstration is available directly in front of the terminal.\
RELATED: Tampa Bay attractions stay open amid coronavirus concerns
RELATED: How to disinfect your iPhone and iPad
RELATED: You're disinfecting everything, but are the germs going away?
What other people are reading right now:
- 3 killed in I-75 crash involving concrete mixer, several cars
- All Floridians who traveled internationally are now being told to self-isolate
- Good Samaritan's last words before deadly shooting: 'Someone’s got to do something'
- Publix limiting purchases of sanitizing supplies amid coronavirus concerns
- Virginia lawmakers pass bill capping monthly costs of insulin to $50
- Man accused of murdering couple in their sleep arrested after manhunt
- 24 flea-infested cats rescued from garage in Spring Hill
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter