TAMPA, Fla. — Port Tampa Bay is increasing its cleaning procedures, to try and ward off the coronavirus.

One of the ways they're doing that is by using "mPact," an innovative measure that creates a thin bonded film that attracts and kills bacteria for up to a month.

mPact Environmental Solutions is holding a demonstration at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Terminal 6, which is located at 1331 McKay St. in Tampa.

The port will use mPact as an additional way to protect cruise passengers and port staff from COVID-19 in the port's three cruise terminals.

The new system is in addition to other cleaning and sanitization efforts already in place.

These include:

Deep cleaning each terminal following a cruise sailing

Regularly cleaning and sanitizing high touch areas like railings, doorknobs, and countertops.

Increasing hand sanitizer available to passengers while in the terminal.

Parking for the demonstration is available directly in front of the terminal.\

