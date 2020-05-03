ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We can't see it, but the number of bacteria on the surfaces of our home, cars and even our offices is massive.

That's where deep cleaning groups come in, but you don't always need them for disinfecting. There are things you can use in your own home to kill any virus that's in the air.

The St. Petersburg-based Global Services Business Staff is working around the clock to keep surfaces clean. They recommend you wipe down any surface you touch like monitors, blinds and even air vents.

That's where they say bacteria are hiding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to get all germs out of the way, you need to clean and disinfect everything you touch.

Cleaning removes dirt and impurities. Disinfecting actually kills germs, lowering the risk of spreading infection.

The University of Colorado at Boulder says more than 9,000 different species of microbes and bacteria live in the average U.S. home. To prevent spreading germs when you're sick, all you need is some bleach or hydrogen peroxide.

There's no need to head out to the store and splurge on extra cleaning products. The Global Services Business Staff recommends using Clorox Healthcare Hydrogen Peroxide cleaner or Clorox Healthcare Bleach Germicidal Wipes.

RELATED: Latest updates: Coronavirus in Florida

RELATED: Florida resident in Washington tests positive for coronavirus, Gov. DeSantis says

Bleach products will make sure to kill all bacteria

Angelina Salcedo

If you don't have those, you can mix nine parts water, and one part bleach in a bottle. It will have the same effect.

But it's important to remember this is normal everyday cleaning that we should be doing all the time, especially during flu season.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter