2 PSTA bus drivers test positive for COVID-19

The drivers operated several routes from late December to early January.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority said Tuesday two of its drivers recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Although additional exposure is not likely as drivers and passengers are socially-distanced, officials said, people are asked to monitor and report any developing symptoms to their doctors.

The first bus driver last worked Friday, Jan. 1, the PSTA said. Two weeks prior, the driver worked the following routes and times:

Route 78 – Dec. 21

Route 52 – Dec. 21

Route 66 & Route 78 – Dec. 22

Route 18 & Route 78 – Dec. 24

Route 79 – Dec. 25

Route 18 & 14 – Dec. 26

Route 19 – Dec. 28, 29, 30, 31

Suncoast Beach Trolley – Jan. 1

The second bus driver last worked Sunday, Jan. 10, on the following routes and times:

Route 18 – Dec. 28, 29, 30

Suncoast Beach Trolley – January 5, 6, 7, 8

Route 65 – Jan. 10

The PSTA says its drivers are currently being treated. There have been a total of 19 public-facing PSTA employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, it said.

