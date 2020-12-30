County-by-county COVID-19 vaccine information for Tampa Bay seniors

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to ensure senior citizens are the top priority when it comes to receiving vaccine doses.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As COVID-19 vaccine shipments continue to make their way to the Tampa Bay area, different counties are releasing plans to make sure high-priority groups get vaccinated.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order states Phase 1 priority groups are frontline health care workers and people who work or live at a long-term care facility.

People who are 65 and older are also eligible to receive vaccinations.

Here is a county-by-county look at vaccination plans for people 65 and older:

Hernando County

Starting on Jan. 4, the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older.

Health leaders say the supply is limited, and people who want to get the vaccine have to make an appointment.

Appointments can be made by calling 352-540-6800 and choosing option 1.

More information can be found here.

Manatee County

Manatee County Department of Health and Public Safety started vaccinating seniors 65 and older Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

The vaccination site will open back up again on Thursday, Dec. 31.

The plan is to offer vaccinations for up to 300 seniors a day by appointment. Then, here's what you will need to bring on the day of your appointment: the completed consent form, registration ticket and a valid ID.

Appointments can be booked online here.

More information on Manatee County COVID-19 vaccines for seniors can be found here.

Pinellas County

Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, the Department of Health in Pinellas County plans to start vaccinating seniors who are 65 and older.

County health leaders say the reservation system is set to go live at noon on Monday, Jan. 4.

More information is available here.

Sarasota County

The Department of Health in Sarasota County began offering vaccinations to seniors age 65 and older by appointment only beginning Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Sarasota County residence is not required, but snowbirds must remain in the county for their second-round (28 days after the first appointment).

As of Wednesday morning, all appointment times in Sarasota County were filled.

Right now, there have not been any plans released by health department officials in Hillsborough, Highlands, Pasco, Polk, Citrus, DeSoto and Hardee counties. This story will be updated to reflect those counties' vaccination plans when we get them.

