150 million vaccines in 100 days: How is Florida doing?

President Joe Biden has made it a priority to administer 150 million vaccines in about three months. Florida recently crossed the 2-million mark.

TAMPA, Fla — One-hundred million vaccines in 100 days. That's the promise President Joe Biden made when it comes to vaccinating Americans against COVID-19.

And after some pressure, Biden raised that number to 150 million. Sunday, Jan. 31, marked Day 10.

Every tenth day of the 100-day promise, 10 Investigates will be updating the numbers. Where do we stand as a country and as a state?

When it comes to the country, we have vaccinated 31,123,299 people. Now, that is overall, since the first vaccine was given back in December.

Since Biden's executive order, we have vaccinated 13,576,925 people. That is 14 percent of 150 million. So, where do we stand so far? If we continue to vaccinate that exact amount of people for the next 100 days, that will bring the total to 135,769,250, which would be short of the 150-million goal.

Where are we for the state of Florida? As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 2 million people have been vaccinated in the state. Some say that's not enough.

Larry Hollis, a 67-year-old veteran, is one of the 4.2 million seniors in the state of Florida who are eligible to get a vaccine. Hollis reached out to 10 Investigates after he had issues signing up for a vaccine.

"I tried to sign up. And I've tried, I think four times, to no avail," Hollis said.

But as of Monday, only 1,202,026 people have received a vaccine. That's less than a quarter of the senior population.

Gov. Ron DeSantis blames that on the federal government, saying the state is not getting enough vaccinations.

"Call your congressman, your U.S. Senators and tell them we need more vaccines," said DeSantis in a news conference.

So, 10 Investigates did just that. We emailed and called both Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott's offices, asking for just 5 minutes for an interview over a week's time.

Rubio's office told us they wouldn't be able to make anything work. Scott agreed to speak with us.

"It's important that we get vaccines out to the states as we can add responsibility to states to get this out to individuals as quickly as they can," Scott said. "And of course, get the most to the most vulnerable. First, to get that as quickly as you can. So, we're working with the HHS, we're working with the manufacturers, I've talked to them about the importance of getting this out because we can, and we're going to do everything we can up here."

The states receiving the most doses so far are California, Texas, Florida and New York state.

Vaccines aren't just going to the states. More than 3.1 million doses are going to eight territories including Guam, the Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia and to federal entities, including the Bureau of Prisons, Department of Defense, Indian Health Services and Veterans Services.

"What we're hearing is people want more information. They want an easier access. It always comes down to people want more information," Scott said.

It hasn't been easy getting information from the Biden administration about vaccine distribution, Scott claims.

"If you're going to be in the executive branch, you really have to create a process for transparency, for it to happen. It's not just having a nice speech about it. It's really you got to create a process of transparency," Scott said. "Right now, we have funded more money, way more money that's been spent on distribution."

For Hollis, like the 3 million other seniors still waiting for a shot, he hopes the supply will increase soon and he'll be moved to the column on the list showing he received his first dose.

"Because until we're vaccinated, we're just gonna be in this holding pattern. And I like everybody else. I'm tired of this. Let's move on," Hollis said.

And this week, Florida will see an increase in weekly doses from the federal government. In the past, we were receiving about 250,000 doses. This week we'll get 306,000 doses.

To put that into perspective, though, that number doesn't even equal the number of seniors in all of Pinellas County, which has more than 420,000 seniors.

The governor would like to see 5,000 doses a week. Of course, we'll be keeping track. You can keep track of the CDC data here: https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations