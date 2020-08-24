Rebekah Jones helps create dashboard to track COVID-19 in US schools

Rebekah Jones said she was fired by the state of Florida after allegedly being asked to manipulate coronavirus numbers on the Department of Health's dashboard.

Just a couple of months into the COVID-19 pandemic in Florida, the manager of the state's data-tracking dashboard was removed.

If you ask the state, Rebekah Jones was asked to resign due to insubordination. But, Jones maintains that she was fired after being asked to manipulate coronavirus numbers on the Department of Health's dashboard.

Since being ousted, Jones has created her own dashboard to track COVID-19 data in Florida and in July filed a whistleblower charge of discrimination with the Florida Commission on Human Relations.

Now, she and her COVID Action corporation have partnered with a nonprofit to create a platform to track coronavirus cases in K-12 schools around the United States. In a release, Jones said the partnership also includes collaboration with Google's COVID-19 Open Data Project.

"Our two organizations utilize and connect with a wide range of data providers to collect information pertaining to COVID-19, including school opening dates and formats, restrictions and policies regarding masks and distancing, and the number of cases for each district," the release states.

The Department of Health did start releasing reports on COVID-19 cases in Floridians associated with daycares, schools and colleges and universities.

The report shows data over the last two weeks as well as data from March 1 through today. Between Aug. 10 and Aug. 23, the state said 559 COVID-19 cases related to elementary, middle and high schools were reported statewide. Of those, 205 were students and 342 were staff.