Parents of high school senior say COVID-19 'just ate her through' and killed her in just days

CHICAGO — A family in Chicago is remembering their 18-year-old daughter who died from COVID-19, ABC Chicago reports.

Sarah Simental's parents told the news station their daughter didn't have any other health problems but couldn't beat the coronavirus.

Her mother Deborah Simental said her daughter's symptoms started with a headache. Then, it turned into a sore throat and body aches just a few days before Christmas, according to ABC Chicago.

That's when Sarah's family decided to take her to the hospital. While she was there, she kept getting sicker so doctors airlifted her to another hospital, ABC Chicago said.

"I have no words for it. I just can't believe how fast that it progressed," her father, Don Simental told ABC Chicago.



"It literally just ate her through," her mother added. "And no parent should ever have to watch their child go through that."

Sarah's obituary in the Chicago Tribune said she leaves behind her parents and her brother.