ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After the Florida Department of Education directed schools across the state to shut down for two weeks due to coronavirus related concerns, some families are now searching for ways to ensure their children don’t go hungry.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services reports during the 2018-2019 school year, Florida schools served more than 286 million school lunches. Of those, more than 245 million were free or reduced lunches.

Schools in the Tampa Bay area are set to re-open on March 30.

As 10News hears back from each school district, this story will be updated.

Here is what your school district is doing to make sure students are fed:

Hillsborough County:

The school district is currently working on locations for distribution but will be providing students who qualify with both a grab and go breakfast and lunch.

Meal distribution will begin the week of March 23-27.

Pinellas County:

Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch will be able to get a “sack” lunch prepared by the district’s central kitchen.

Distribution sites and the timeline are still being determined. But school campuses, neighboring schools, mobile food trucks or partnerships with community centers are options under consideration.

Polk County:

Students 18 and under will be provided lunches by Polk County Schools during the closure.

The distribution will be similar to the procedures they follow during the summer.

A law enforcement officer and school safety guardian will be present at each meal distribution site to ensure safe and orderly preparation and distribution of meals.

Each distribution site will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children must be present to receive a meal and the meal cannot be consumed on-site.

Schools will have a drive-up process to provide students with meals; no one will need to get out of their cars. Anyone who does not have a car will have access to a walk-up section.

Meal distribution locations can be found here, held from March 17-20.

Hardee County:

Hardee County Schools are inviting all of their students to go to their school’s parent drop-off area to receive lunch and breakfast for the following day.

“Any child that arrives to our schools will be offered meals regardless of whether they are public school students, private school students, home schooled students, or virtual school students,” the district said.

Students and parents will stay in their cars while the meals are distributed. Pickup times will be announced on March 18.

Meal distribution will begin the week of March 23-27.

RELATED: Florida Schools: Traveling for spring break? You may not be able to return to school or work

RELATED: Florida schools closing for 2 weeks to limit spread of coronavirus

RELATED: Why we're closing schools, avoiding events, and suspending sporting events to stop the coronavirus

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter