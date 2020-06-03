TAMPA, Fla. — Pediatricians are changing the way kids with fevers can check-in.

Pediatric Healthcare Alliance has 14 locations around the Tampa Bay area. It is taking a proactive approach to limiting the spread of serious illness. It all comes because of the heightened concern over coronavirus.

Now, they are doing curbside check-ins.

People can call ahead of time, and if their child has a fever of 101 degrees or higher, they'll get a special phone number to call. They call that number when they park and then get notified when their exam room is ready.

"We’re still in the midst of a heavy flu season we thought this might be a good option for parents who might be coming into the clinic for other reasons like runny nose sore throat or potential ear infections that don’t need to have that kind of precautions and they would be less likely to be exposed to higher fevers or more serious illnesses," pediatrician Dr. Stephen Voltarel said.

The idea is simple: parents who have kids feeling a little sick don't want them around other kids who could be really sick.

