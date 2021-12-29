New Tampa policy: Masks to be worn in all government buildings

Like the county, the city says it is trying to protect public health as COVID cases rise.

TAMPA, Fla. — People now are again required to wear a mask when entering a city government building.

According to a recent memo, the policy goes into effect Wednesday, Dec. 29, and applies to all employees and anyone in the public age 2 and older. The policy applies regardless of vaccination status.

"Should any member of the public refuse to wear a face covering, the City shall not refuse entry or refuse to provide service but shall prepare an alternative area or method to deliver the City service in the facility," the memo states.

Hillsborough County recently announced that it, too, would require masks inside all county buildings starting Dec. 29 because of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

"The measure is being taken as a precaution for the health and safety of County employees as well as residents," the county said in a statement.

Florida reported 46,923 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 28, shattering the previous record set just days ago, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.