Tracking the coronavirus outbreak in Florida

What's changed? Here's a breakdown for you.

TAMPA, Fla. — 10 Tampa Bay is staying on top of the coronavirus numbers, but this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he's changing the way the state is tracking ICU beds.

We know that's important because hospitalizations and ICU beds are key to tracking the severity of the spread of COVID-19.

Remember: that's because we don't want to see Florida hospitals get overwhelmed.

So what has changed? Let's break it down for you.

The current system in place is the Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard that shares the total tally of hospitalizations across the state.

Then there is the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration's Emergency Status System that is constantly updated showing the availability of ICU beds by facility and county. Doctors 10 Tampa Bay has talked to said this is useful in helping track severity.

But the governor wants to change how the state is tracking ICU beds.

On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis' communications director tweeted this:

"There is a difference between the number of critical care patients needing an ICU bed as opposed to those occupying an ICU bed for COVID quarantining which is why @GovRonDeSantis is ensuring the data accurately reflects that difference. Smart!"

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the governor's office to find out if that system is going to be made available.