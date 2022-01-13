Tropicana Field site now open for drive-through COVID testing

PCR and rapid tests are available.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's note: The photo attached to this story is from 2020 when Tropicana Field first opened as a COVID-19 testing site.

People looking for a COVID-19 test can again consider heading over to The Trop.

Tropicana Field, which hosted a massive COVID-19 testing site early on during the pandemic, has opened its space to drive-through testing.

In a tweet, the city said drive-through testing will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. PCR tests and rapid antigen tests will be available.

Pinellas County has reported 11,229 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, which is likely driven by the more transmissible omicron variant, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data. The percent positivity of the last seven days is about 28.4 percent.

At-home COVID-19 tests are available at most major pharmacies — and if they're in stock. The cost of those tests vary by store and type of test but ranges from about $10 to about $25 on average.