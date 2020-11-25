Tampa teen, plus grandmother, creates origami-style mask

The mask is designed with a nose wire that won't fog up your glasses.

TAMPA, Fla. — During the coronavirus pandemic, we are asked to wear a mask to fight against the virus. People across the country have created mask businesses with different styles and designs.

One Tampa Bay-area teen started a business and has moved away from a traditional surgical-style mask and designed a 3-D origami styled mask.

She's 15-year-old Mei Lin and, just like any teenager, she was going to get a summer job, but the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on that. Lin has an auto-immune disorder, which added to the difficulties, but she was able to find a silver lining.

With the help of her grandma, they have designed a mask that's a bit innovative. The mask is designed with a nose wire that won't fog up your glasses when you put it on your face. And another feature: it has toggles that adjust to fit properly over your ears and face.

Since starting her business, Twysted By Design, Mei Lin has given a percentage of her gross sales to the Rotary Club. She hopes to partner with the Humane Society and do the same.

