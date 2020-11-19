UF requiring students to take saliva COVID-19 tests during the spring semester

All students in residence halls, fraternities, sororities and participating in face-to-face classroom instruction will be subject to the test.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Students heading back to the University of Florida this spring will be required to take saliva COVID-19 tests, according to the university.

A spokesperson said students will be tested at the opening of the semester and then every two weeks thereafter. Depending on the progression of the pandemic, the university said it might consider reassessing the requirement.

"Mandatory testing might be reassessed as the semester progresses, depending on a number of factors, including if the overall positivity rate drops below 3% in these groups," it said.