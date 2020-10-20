x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Sports

Reports: UF sees 25 COVID-19 cases among Gators football players in the last week

The cases are the latest for the Gators team following head coach Dan Mullen's positive test result and the postponement of the game against LSU.
Credit: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack
A pylon stands in the corner of an end zone at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Florida and Charleston Southern Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In the last week, the University of Florida reported 25 cases of coronavirus among football players.

That's according to several news outlets covering the team, including the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. The Sentinel said 584 tests were performed on campus from last Tuesday through Monday.

The newspaper also said the university reported one other positive test in an athlete in a different sport.

Sports Illustrated reported a breakdown of testing and positive cases on campus since athletes and football student-athletes returned. 

Since athletes returned on May 26, 4,440 tests have been done on campus.
The total positives for the month of October so far are 31.

The Orlando Sentinel said it's unclear if the new data released Tuesday includes additional testing of those who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier last week, Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said 21 team members had tested positive for the virus, pausing team activities. 

Over the weekend, Gators head coach Dan Mullen shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19. 

RELATED: Florida Gators Head Coach Dan Mullen tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Florida-LSU game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak on UF team

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter