Reports: UF sees 25 COVID-19 cases among Gators football players in the last week

The cases are the latest for the Gators team following head coach Dan Mullen's positive test result and the postponement of the game against LSU.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In the last week, the University of Florida reported 25 cases of coronavirus among football players.

That's according to several news outlets covering the team, including the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. The Sentinel said 584 tests were performed on campus from last Tuesday through Monday.

The newspaper also said the university reported one other positive test in an athlete in a different sport.

Sports Illustrated reported a breakdown of testing and positive cases on campus since athletes and football student-athletes returned.

Since athletes returned on May 26, 4,440 tests have been done on campus.

The total positives for the month of October so far are 31.

The Orlando Sentinel said it's unclear if the new data released Tuesday includes additional testing of those who had previously tested positive for coronavirus. Earlier last week, Athletics Director Scott Stricklin said 21 team members had tested positive for the virus, pausing team activities.

Over the weekend, Gators head coach Dan Mullen shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

